Spring weather keeps us on our toes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Sure the calendar says spring, but this year it seems Mother Nature has been even more precocious than normal as the weather has run the gamut spanning at times the 4 seasons! Take Monday when a windy, warm day for the Best of the Classers at the Huntington Museum of Art stayed dry until early evening. By evening showers and thunder squalls were on the prowl.

Overnight rain and a few rumbles will leave behind a damp ground. Temperatures which peaked in the 80s on Monday afternoon will start near 50 on Tuesday (40s in Ohio) then only recover in the afternoon back to 60 on a stiff north breeze.

Wednesday and Thursday morning will start with a spring chill in the 30s. The risk of frost will be more prominent by dawn Thursday. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine with highs only near 60.

Warming winds will return by the weekend as temperatures aim for 70 again. The price to be paid for the warmer air will be the risk of some weekend showers.

So it’s two steps forward then a step back with the weather here in late April. This weekend’s near 90 degree heat a sure sign that summer is on its way!

