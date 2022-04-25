Steel Magnolias with Mountain Movers Theatre Company

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Steel Magnolias is running April 29-May 13 at the Garden Theatre in Louisa, Kentucky. Tickets are available online at www.mtnmoverstheatre.com, or by calling the box office at 606-331-8932 between the hours of 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Tickets can also be purchased at the door if they do not sell out online.

