Advertisement

The Wild Ramp’s Stinkfest

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Wild Ramp, 555 14th St. W in Huntington, will hold its annual ramp celebration, Stinkfest, on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Live music is scheduled throughout the day, and there will be more than 25 food and artisan vendors set up at the event.

Children’s activities will be provided by the Huntington Children’s Museum.

Find more information on Stinkfest at wildramp.org/upcoming-events/stinkfest-2022 or on The Wild Ramp’s social media channels: @thewildramp on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people air flighted from the scene of an ATV accident.
Two people air flighted from ATV accident
Crews are battling a working house fire on 11th Street West in Huntington.
People rescued from house fire
Arrested and charged in an armed robbery.
Suspect arrested in armed robbery
The fatal accident happened in the community of Julian in Boone County.
One person dead after vehicle crash
The driver, identified as Tabitha Slater, had her four-month-old daughter in the car at the...
Woman charged with child neglect

Latest News

Legislators overwhelmingly passed the measure with no opposition Monday afternoon.
W.Va. lawmakers pass unemployment fraud unit
Make mom sparkle this Mother's Day
Make mom sparkle this Mother’s Day
Pasta plant perfection with Hunter Fieri
Pasta plant perfection with Hunter Fieri
150th Anniversary of Arbor Day
150th Anniversary of Arbor Day
Best of the Class is back
Best of the Class is back