The Wild Ramp’s Stinkfest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Wild Ramp, 555 14th St. W in Huntington, will hold its annual ramp celebration, Stinkfest, on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Live music is scheduled throughout the day, and there will be more than 25 food and artisan vendors set up at the event.

Children’s activities will be provided by the Huntington Children’s Museum.

Find more information on Stinkfest at wildramp.org/upcoming-events/stinkfest-2022 or on The Wild Ramp’s social media channels: @thewildramp on Facebook and Instagram.

