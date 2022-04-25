W.Va. lawmakers pass unemployment fraud unit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House and Senate has passed legislation that would create a fraud unit within the state’s unemployment agency.

Legislators overwhelmingly passed the measure with no opposition Monday afternoon. It now moves to Gov. Jim Justice.

It is one of 17 items being taken up as part of a special session called by Gov. Justice.

Similarly, an unemployment fraud unit received significant support earlier this year, however, delegates were unable to consider a Senate amendment prior to the end of the regular session.

The measure is a direct result of a legislative audit that found substantial unemployment fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

