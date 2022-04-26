Cleaning up creeks behind your home to prevent flooding

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Along the riverbanks in Kentucky, we all know of one spot every time it rains where we’re bound to find some high water.

It could be across a road or in your neighbor’s backyard where a creek rose. Trash and debris are typically to blame for backing up the creeks.

“Around here we have what they call Riverine Flooding. It usually comes up real fast, but it leaves a lot of damage behind,” said Taylor Duncan, the Floodplain Manager for Carter County.

Duncan says to get the creek cleaned out behind your home or nearby, there are have several options.

First, you’ll need to call the Judge-Executive’s office and ask for Duncan. He’ll then visit your home and help you fill out the Kentucky Division of Water Construction Permit.

“It consists of your name, address, phone number and how much of the creek you will be disturbing,” Duncan said.

Duncan says approval of the permit typically takes about two to three weeks. Once approved, you will fill out a county permit.

Both permits are free.

“It’s a never ending cycle trying to keep these creeks clean, but if you want to use your time to clean it up, then you can at least make a difference in the area you care about,” Duncan said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.