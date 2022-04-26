Advertisement

Cleaning up creeks behind your home to prevent flooding

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Along the riverbanks in Kentucky, we all know of one spot every time it rains where we’re bound to find some high water.

It could be across a road or in your neighbor’s backyard where a creek rose. Trash and debris are typically to blame for backing up the creeks.

“Around here we have what they call Riverine Flooding. It usually comes up real fast, but it leaves a lot of damage behind,” said Taylor Duncan, the Floodplain Manager for Carter County.

Duncan says to get the creek cleaned out behind your home or nearby, there are have several options.

First, you’ll need to call the Judge-Executive’s office and ask for Duncan. He’ll then visit your home and help you fill out the Kentucky Division of Water Construction Permit.

“It consists of your name, address, phone number and how much of the creek you will be disturbing,” Duncan said.

Duncan says approval of the permit typically takes about two to three weeks. Once approved, you will fill out a county permit.

Both permits are free.

“It’s a never ending cycle trying to keep these creeks clean, but if you want to use your time to clean it up, then you can at least make a difference in the area you care about,” Duncan said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
WSAZ hit the streets of Huntington to help reunite homeowners with their missing money.
WSAZ Investigates | Finding your money
Jones appears in court June 10th, 2021 and is found in contempt of court by a Putnam County...
Putnam County man sentenced to prison on fraud charges
Two people air flighted from the scene of an ATV accident.
Two people air flighted from ATV accident
The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying these two...
Police seeking public assistance in stabbing investigation

Latest News

PepsiCo opens multimillion dollar distribution facility
PepsiCo opens multimillion dollar distribution facility
first warning forecast
first warning forecast
Survivors of Domestic Violence Brunch
Survivors of Domestic Violence Brunch
Perfectly paired Mother's Day gifts
Perfectly paired Mother’s Day gifts