Advertisement

Elementary school goes virtual after air quality report shows mold

(freepik)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elementary school in St. Albans is transitioning to virtual learning due to air quality issues.

School officials say an air quality report of Anne Bailey Elementary showed mold in the building, so as a precaution students will learn virtually beginning Tuesday, April 26.

The following instructions were released by school administration:

  • If your student brought home their iPad, they will simply need to log in to Schoology Tuesday morning for direction from their teacher.
  • If your student did not bring home their iPad, staff will be available at the school from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to help retrieve student devices and/or other belongings. Please use the main door.
  • If you do not have internet at home or need assistance with Schoology sign-in or another technology issue, please contact our Technology Department at 304-348-6116 or email techdept@mail.kana.k12.wv.us. Email is preferred if possible.

A bag with breakfast and lunch will be available each day this week by bus delivery to regular bus stops. Lunch runs typically begin around 10:30 a.m. and travel along normal bus routes.

Virtual learning will continue until further notice, official say.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Two people air flighted from the scene of an ATV accident.
Two people air flighted from ATV accident
Lawsuit
Former UK HealthCare CFO awarded more than $1M, jury says he was wrongly fired
Arrested and charged in an armed robbery.
Suspect arrested in armed robbery
The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying these two...
Police seeking public assistance in stabbing investigation

Latest News

Andy Chilian delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, April 26th, 2022.
First Warning Weather
Spring setback to fall again
First Warning Weather
Logan County deputies are searching for the person that dumped tons of trash near Pines Creek.
Deputies clean tons of trash from illegal dump
Marshall University White Coat Ceremony
Marshall University White Coat Ceremony