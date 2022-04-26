Elementary school goes virtual after air quality report shows mold

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elementary school in St. Albans is transitioning to virtual learning due to air quality issues.

School officials say an air quality report of Anne Bailey Elementary showed mold in the building, so as a precaution students will learn virtually beginning Tuesday, April 26.

The following instructions were released by school administration:

If your student brought home their iPad, they will simply need to log in to Schoology Tuesday morning for direction from their teacher.

If your student did not bring home their iPad, staff will be available at the school from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to help retrieve student devices and/or other belongings. Please use the main door.

If you do not have internet at home or need assistance with Schoology sign-in or another technology issue, please contact our Technology Department at 304-348-6116 or email techdept@mail.kana.k12.wv.us . Email is preferred if possible.

A bag with breakfast and lunch will be available each day this week by bus delivery to regular bus stops. Lunch runs typically begin around 10:30 a.m. and travel along normal bus routes.

Virtual learning will continue until further notice, official say.

