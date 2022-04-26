Fall in Spring weather pattern

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The latest batch of April showers has moved on after depositing a general one quarter to one half inch of rain with localized one inch amounts measured in some rain buckets in the West Virginia Coalfields. While this month we have watched our fair share of showers fall, the total accumulation of rain this April is coming in before normal.

Looking ahead we have a dry period the next few days as a northwest wind blows cooler than normal air our way. Bright and cool days and clear, chilly nights will be more typical of October given the crisp air that will be entrenched.

Temperatures will start in the 30s the next 2 days before recovering to only 60 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday then 65 on Friday.

By Friday a wind shift to the east and south will help drag moister air our way so by Friday into the weekend the risk of showers will return.

