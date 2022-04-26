First Warning Forecast | Much cooler air takes hold rest of work week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Tuesday morning showers have been a sign - a sign that much cooler air is here following a cold front that passed overnight. Fortunately, the rain tapers by midday with drier conditions expected during the afternoon under a brightening sky, but temperatures will be kept near 60 degrees, a far cry from the 80s to near 90-degree readings that were reported the past few days. Tonight turns even colder as low temperatures fall to the 30s. Patchy frost may be seen, particularly in rural spots, but a widespread frost and even freeze in the coldest locations looks most prominent Wednesday night into early Thursday. The cooler air remains in place through Friday before the weekend recovers to near average - that is, highs in the 70s. This comes with a renewed opportunity for showers and thunderstorms.

Widespread showers are being seen Tuesday morning, but the rain has begun to taper across parts of Ohio and northeastern Kentucky. Temperatures have fallen to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Showers continue tapering from west to east through midday, giving way to a drier afternoon with clouds breaking for sunshine. However, temperatures only rise to the low 60s with a breeze.

Tuesday evening feels crisp with temperatures falling to the upper 40s by midnight under a mostly clear sky.

Expect a continued mostly clear sky Tuesday night with low temperatures falling to the mid to upper 30s. A lingering breeze should prevent frost formation in most spots, but in sheltered valleys and rural locations removed from the breeze, a bit of frost can form.

Wednesday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures only rising to near 60 degrees amid a gusty northwest wind.

A widespread frost/freeze looks likely Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as the sky stays clear and wind turns light to calm. Some of the coldest locations can get down to the upper 20s, with low to mid 30s elsewhere.

Thursday afternoon stays mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures only near 60 degrees.

Friday turns partly cloudy but stays dry as high temperatures rise to the mid 60s.

Clouds increase on Saturday with afternoon temperatures near 70 degrees. Much of the day stays dry, however, a shower or two is possible out west towards dark.

Showers and even a few storms are more likely on Sunday with temperatures in the low 70s for the afternoon.

A couple showers may linger into Monday with high temperatures yet again near 70 degrees.

