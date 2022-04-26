Advertisement

Hillbilly Days Finale

Summer sizzle greets Shriners and friends
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Pikeville, Ky (WSAZ) -The Shriners came back to Pikeville this past weekend for a celebration 3 years in the making. Hillbilly Days 2022 returned with fun, fanfare and a flare for the outrageous in the first gathering of the clans since the Covid Pandemic was declared! Tony Cavalier made his annual pilgrimage to Pikeville to enjoy the festivities and to boost his own “honorary” Hillbilly status.

