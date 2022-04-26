Man accused in deadly shootings sentenced in Cabell Co., still faces charges in Putnam Co.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday for shooting and killing a woman in December of 2020.

Justin Howard Groff, 30, of Hurricane was charged with two counts of first-degree murder following deadly shootings that occurred in neighboring counties.

Tuesday, Groff was sentenced in connection with the murder of Toni Lynn Cremeans.

According to West Virginia State Police, Cremeans was found in the front seat of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds on December 8, 2020.

Cremeans was pronounced dead when troopers found the vehicle in the 2200 block of 3rd Street in Culloden.

Five shell casings were found on the grass near the driver side of the car, investigators say.

According to West Virginia State Police, Groff is also accused in the shooting death of John Glaspell.

State police say Glaspell was found with gunshot wounds outside of Maury Village Apartment in Hurricane the day before Cremeans was shot.

After suffering several gunshot wounds, Glaspell was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on December 7, 2020.

Neighbors described seeing an older model Chrysler minivan and a tall skinny man about 6 feet tall. They told investigators the man fired several shots at Glaspell.

Officers recovered 12 spent casings and a bullet consistent with a 9mm handgun at the scene.

Later that same day, Groff was pulled over during a traffic stop on State Route 19 in Hurricane.

Investigators reported a rust pattern on the minivan to be consistent with an eyewitness account. Groff was driving the minivan but was released at the scene.

During a search of Groff’s home, a weapon was found that matched shell casings found at both murder scenes -- leading to his arrest.

Investigators also discovered Facebook messages between Cremeans and Groff, as well as messages from Groff and a woman who lived at Maury Village Apartments who knew Glaspell.

Groff is still facing a charge of second-degree murder in Putnam County.

Groff pleaded guilty in late February.

His sentencing in Putnam County is set for June 2.

