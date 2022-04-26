Man accused in deadly shootings sentenced in Putnam County

UPDATE 6/2/22

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who pled guilty to a murder in Cabell County was sentenced Thursday in Putnam County.

In April, Justin Groff, 30, took a guilty plea to second-degree murder for the shooting death of Toni Lynn Cremeans in 2020 and was sentenced to 40 years in Cabell County.

According to the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office, Groff was sentenced to 40 years in Putnam County in connection with the shooting death of John Glaspell in hurricane the day prior to Cremeans’ death.

Groff will serve the Putnam County sentence consecutively with the Cabell County sentence.

For more background information, see the story below.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/27/22

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday for shooting and killing a woman in December of 2020.

Justin Howard Groff, 30, of Hurricane took a guilty plea to second-degree murder in Cabell County Court Tuesday.

Groff was sentenced in connection with the shooting death of Toni Lynn Cremeans.

According to West Virginia State Police, Cremeans was found in the front seat of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds on December 8, 2020.

Cremeans was pronounced dead when troopers found the vehicle in the 2200 block of 3rd Street in Culloden.

Five shell casings were found on the grass near the driver side of the car, investigators say.

WSAZ was there when Cremeans’ family spoke Tuesday during impact statements.

“When Justin murdered my mother, he tore my world upside down,” said Cremeans daughter, Christie Goble. “I feel like I’m living a nightmare.”

“The cost of her is nothing compared to what I don’t have anymore. You’ve taken my first child from me,” said Tony Czerpak, Cremeans’ father. “I hope God has mercy on your soul. No matter what happens today, will not bring my daughter back.”

“I had to explain to my oldest daughter what happened, which was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Goble said. “She asked me how somebody could be so cruel to take her nana.”

Groff was given the opportunity to speak Tuesday, but chose silence.

According to West Virginia State Police, Groff is also accused in the shooting death of John Glaspell.

State police say Glaspell was found with gunshot wounds outside of Maury Village Apartment in Hurricane the day before Cremeans was shot.

After suffering several gunshot wounds, Glaspell was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on December 7, 2020.

Neighbors described seeing an older model Chrysler minivan and a tall skinny man about 6 feet tall. They told investigators the man fired several shots at Glaspell.

Officers recovered 12 spent casings and a bullet consistent with a 9mm handgun at the scene.

Later that same day, Groff was pulled over during a traffic stop on State Route 19 in Hurricane.

Investigators reported a rust pattern on the minivan to be consistent with an eyewitness account. Groff was driving the minivan but was released at the scene.

During a search of Groff’s home, a weapon was found that matched shell casings found at both murder scenes -- leading to his arrest.

Investigators also discovered Facebook messages between Cremeans and Groff, as well as messages from Groff and a woman who lived at Maury Village Apartments who knew Glaspell.

Groff is still facing sentencing for a second-degree murder charge in Putnam County.

Groff pleaded guilty in late February.

His sentencing in Putnam County is set for June 2.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.