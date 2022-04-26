Mold discovery prompts remote learning at Anne Bailey Elementary

ST. ALBANS, W.V. (WSAZ) - The Kimble house is back to learning through screens.

The family’s third-grade daughter is one of many Anne Bailey Elementary School students back on remote learning this week.

An air quality report recently requested by a teacher found mold inside the school.

“It’s been chaotic,” mom Taygen Kimble said.

She broke the news about returning to remote learning to her daughter Monday night following an email from the school.

“She was like ‘but I don’t want to do that’ because we did it all last year,” she recalled.

“She was excited getting back to school this year.”

Taygen also needs to balance working from home full-time.

“Her conferences start at my conference time,” she explained.

“I kind of got to skip out on my conferences just so I can get her started and listen to hers and help her with the work that comes after.”

The closure comes with less than 20 days until the end of the school year.

Kanawha Co. Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams said he wasn’t sure why the initial air quality test was requested or where in the building the mold is located.

“My understanding is that mold causes a lot of allergy issues and things of that nature but if they are concerned they need to speak with their child’s doctor, pediatrician,” he said.

“I don’t know of any reason anything specific they should be concerned.”

He is asking for patience from parents as they try to bring students back to school.

“I hate to say it but it’s just like we’re back in COVID. This is the type of instruction they had before, but they’re all familiar with it,” he said.

“As parents, anytime you hear there’s a situation in your child’s school, you want to make sure you evaluate your child and make sure everything is okay with the kids,” he said.

“It’s just out of an abundance of caution we aired on the side of caution.”

Meantime, the Kimbles are hoping for a quick return to a healthy in-person environment.

“Stuff happens, I’m glad they caught it and that they’re working to get it fixed,” Taygen said.

“We’re just making the best of this doing the best we can, flowing through the schedule here.”

Williams said a company will come to the school on Thursday to give a look at what’s needed to be done to get the mold under control.

Students will continue remote learning Wednesday.

Anne Bailey Elementary was already scheduled to have their roof and HVAC system replaced.

However, Williams said wait time for materials for the HVAC system could be about 18 weeks and about six months for materials to replace the roof.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.