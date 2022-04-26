PepsiCo opens multimillion dollar distribution facility

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Pepsi is expanding its operations in West Virginia, opening a multimillion dollar distribution facility in Ona along US 60.

Gov. Jim Justice, along with PepsiCo Beverages North America officials, senators, county commissioners, Marshall University representatives and BabyDog, gathered to cut the ribbon on the $16.5 million, 100,000 square-foot warehouse.

“We do not manufacture, but we sell, we deliver and we have the warehouse operations here, so we’ve got all phases of our business working out of this facility,” said Chuck Dunn, the senior market director in West Virginia and Kentucky for PepsiCo.

The facility will distribute three million cases of Pepsi products annually across West Virginia and Kentucky.

“All the great things that we have done across our state, we have created a situation where West Virginia is on a roll,” said Gov. Justice.

Dunn says the facility started operations yesterday and currently employs 75 people, but there are plans to add more employees in the future.

He said they had a small facility near downtown Huntington, but they needed a bigger location.

“We’ve got some great buildings in the state, but we’re starting to outgrow them, and to go into the new technology we’ve got in this facility and it’s environmentally friendly, it’s just a great day for us for the workforce here in West Virginia,” said Dunn.

This plant is a part of a $32.5 million investment PepsiCo is making in the state. By the end of the year, a distribution center for Frito-Lay in Scott Depot.

PepsiCo currently employs nearly 700 people across West Virginia.

