Putnam County man sentenced to prison on fraud charges

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Putnam County man was sentenced to prison on fraud charges Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Robert Jones, 52, of Hurricane, will spend four years in federal prison.

Jones faced two charges of aggravated identify theft as “part of his scheme to defraud a local bank and two elderly residents in the Southern District of West Virginia,” according to the release.

The release says that Jones was hired as a contractor to do mold renovation work for an elderly woman in Clendenin. Jones obtained blank checks from the elderly woman and forged the signature of the woman who hired him.

Jones forged checks for amounts of $7,000 and $8,500 and cashed them in at a local bank in Hurricane.

“The excellent investigative work in this case helped bring justice for some of the most vulnerable among us,” U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said.

Jones will also serve 3 years of supervised release after his sentence and will pay $25,000 in restitutions.

To see our previous coverage of this story, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.