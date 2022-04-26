Special session takes up economic development, unemployment fraud issues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers took up 17 agenda items Monday during a special session at the West Virginia Capitol.

By 7:30 p.m., 14 of 17 items had passed -- most by large margins. The proposals included a law to permit use of air rifles when hunting, additional money for water and sewer projects and other measures affecting public retirement.

The special session largely focused on bills that had broad support this winter, but didn’t pass before the end of the regular session or contained mistakes that forced a veto from Gov. Jim Justice.

Still pending is a $600-million proposal to boost economic development. The money sits - already designated - in the state’s budget, and a similar measure passed in March, however, mistakes within the original bill forced a veto and thus the need for a special session do over.

Senators quickly passed the corrected legislation.

The House of Delegates wanted to take a deeper look and referred the matter to its Finance Committee.

“Anytime that you have this amount of money, it’s always good for 25 members of the committee to review the bill and to make sure that everything’s good,” said Del. Eric Householder, R-Berkeley.

“It allows our economic development office to have horsepower that is comparable to any other state in the nation to bring business into West Virginia, and we can do it with an economic development team that has demonstrated results,” said Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam.

The economic development bill advanced from the committee without amendment, however, the full House could not clear a procedural hurdle to fast-track the economic development bill Monday evening.

Among items that passed early Monday is an unemployment fraud unit. A similar bill gained received significant support earlier this year. However, delegates were unable to consider a Senate amendment prior to the end of the regular session.

“We’re trying to look at unemployment as a whole, and we’re trying to fix it like we have many other things in state government,” said Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha. “We want to streamline that as much as possible to get the help to the people who need it, and at the same time stop fraudulent or abusive activity.”

The House and Senate reconvenes at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Plans call for the session to wrap up no later than Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.