Traffic stop ends in Fentanyl bust

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Detroit was arrested Monday evening following a traffic stop that uncovered drugs, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit located a quarter pound of Fentanyl during the stop in Westmoreland.

Deshaun Jones, of Detroit, was arrested and charged with possession of Fentanyl.

The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit located a vacuum sealed bag of Fentanyl under a seat in the vehicle.

Jones is also on parole in Detroit for distributing large quantities of narcotics, officials say.

