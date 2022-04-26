Advertisement

Traffic stop ends in Fentanyl bust

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Detroit was arrested Monday evening following a traffic stop that uncovered drugs, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit located a quarter pound of Fentanyl during the stop in Westmoreland.

The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit located a vacuum sealed bag of Fentanyl under a seat in the vehicle.

Jones is also on parole in Detroit for distributing large quantities of narcotics, officials say.

