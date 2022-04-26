Advertisement

WV 2 to see lane closures

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southbound lane of WV 2 near the Three Mile Creek Road Intersection will be temporarily closed beginning Wednesday, April 27, 2022 for a slide repair.

The lane closure is due to the lane sliding over onto the CSX railroad tracks.

Traffic will be maintained by traffic signals, and there will be periods when traffic will be stopped, the release states.

Repairs are expected to take about three weeks.

