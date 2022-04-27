Advertisement

100 Olcott residents to receive water service

At Tuesday's Kanawha County Commission meeting, the financing of the Olcott Water Line Extension Project was finalized.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OLCOTT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 100 families in Olcott will receive water access after the Kanawha County Commission received $9.25 million dollars in funding for expansion.

It comes after a 20-year journey to secure the money.

Families who inquired about service will receive their service from West Virginia American Water.

“We’re so excited to be part of this waterline extension project and making sure 110 residents in the Olcott area get safe, reliable drinking water when this project is complete,” said Megan Hannah, a spokesperson for American Water.

Several residents receive their water through wells or at fill stations.

Hannah said that will change with the waterline extension.

“Really what it does is eliminate the need for customers to have well service or if they’re getting water from a fill station to haul it all the way back to their homes,” she said.

American Water will partner with Engineering Consultant Potesta to construct the waterline for Olcott residents to get the service delivered.

The water supplier will also contribute $570,000 to fund the project.

According to a news release, construction of the waterline is expected to begin soon and the project is expected to be “substantially” complete by 2024.

