All westbound lanes of I-64 closed after crash in Cross Lanes
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Traffic is at a standstill in the westbound lanes of I-64 in Cross Lanes following an accident.
The accident, involving a tractor-trailer, happened near miler marker 46 or in between the Nitro and Goff Mountain Road/Cross Lanes exits.
All three westbound lanes have been closed as emergency crews respond to the scene.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of I-64.
