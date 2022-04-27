All westbound lanes of I-64 closed after crash in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Traffic is at a standstill in the westbound lanes of I-64 in Cross Lanes following an accident.

The accident, involving a tractor-trailer, happened near miler marker 46 or in between the Nitro and Goff Mountain Road/Cross Lanes exits.

All three westbound lanes have been closed as emergency crews respond to the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of I-64.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.