Baby born in bathroom of house in Huntington

One family welcomed a new bundle of joy in an unexpected way.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One family welcomed a new bundle of joy in an unexpected way Tuesday afternoon.

A pregnant woman due to give birth Wednesday was at her mother’s house in Huntington when the baby suddenly decided it was time to enter the world.

Dreama Kessick tells WSAZ her daughter was visiting her home on the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue. She went to the bathroom upstairs around 2 p.m., didn’t feel any labor pains or get any warning signs, and all of a sudden the little guy popped out.

Kessick was in the dining room when she heard her daughter yelling for help.

Kessick ran upstairs and saw her daughter in the bathroom holding the baby. Her daughter told her she managed to catch him with her hands and prevent him from landing on the floor.

Kessick says it was a bit of a scare at first because the baby didn’t seem to be breathing. The mother blew air into his mouth, and then he seemed to be okay.

The baby’s grandma called 911, and a couple ambulances showed up and took the baby and her mom to the hospital.

Kessick is happy to report the mom and baby are doing well.

Oddly enough, Kessick tells WSAZ all along she had a feeling somehow the baby would be born somewhere other than a hospital, but she just didn’t expect it would happen in her own bathroom.

The child has been named Luca. He has two older siblings, and he’s the first of the bunch to be born in a bathroom.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

