Capture your catch | WSAZ has your fishing forecast

Meteorologist Andy Chilian has your fishing forecast.
Meteorologist Andy Chilian has your fishing forecast.(WSAZ/Canva)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WSAZ) – Avid anglers are hitting our region’s rivers and streams looking for their next big catch, but before you bait your hook - check in with WSAZ Meteorologist Andy Chilian.

Andy is tracking the skies, looking for the best bite conditions.

Get the WSAZ fishing forecast every Saturday before you wet a line.

WSAZ is creating a fishing photo reel. TAP BELOW to send us your best catch.

It may soon swim up on your TV screen.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

