COVID-19 W.Va. | 6 additional deaths, 253 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 27, 2022, there are currently 719 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been six deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,851 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Wyoming County, a 75-year old female from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Preston County, an 81-year old male from Jackson County, an 80-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 70-year old female from Fayette County.

Three counties are color-coded yellow on the state’s County Alert System map. The rest of the map is color-coded green, indicating a low infection rate.

As of Wednesday there are 14,832 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 4,583 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

According to DHHR data, 81 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 22 have been admitted to the ICU and 12 are on ventilators.

There currently four confirmed pediatric COVID-19 patients in the hospital, one in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

493,127 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

451,420 West Virginians have received at COVID-19 booster shot.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (72), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (14), Cabell (35), Calhoun (16), Clay (3), Doddridge (2), Fayette (14), Gilmer (3), Grant (4), Greenbrier (18), Hampshire (13), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (23), Jackson (1), Jefferson (26), Kanawha (71), Lewis (0), Lincoln (11), Logan (23), Marion (26), Marshall (13), Mason (7), McDowell (8), Mercer (5), Mineral (6), Mingo (2), Monongalia (42), Monroe (10), Morgan (10), Nicholas (7), Ohio (32), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (13), Preston (13), Putnam (28), Raleigh (57), Randolph (6), Ritchie (3), Roane (2), Summers (0), Taylor (2), Tucker (0), Tyler (0), Upshur (13), Wayne (7), Webster (0), Wetzel (10), Wirt (5), Wood (13), Wyoming (5). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

