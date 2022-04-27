Deputies seeking public assistance in identifying hit-and-run suspect

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance in identifying this individual.

According to a Facebook post from the department, this woman is wanted for questioning in connection to a hit-and-run that happened on April 17th.

The hit-and-run took place at the Wal-Mart on Route 60.

Anyone with information is asked to call 304-634-4672. Tips can remain anonymous.

