Driver Licensing office coming to Pikeville(WSAZ)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear made a stop in Pikeville Wednesday morning, announcing a Driver Licensing Regional Office opening in the city.

Gov. Beshear said the office will open this summer in its permanent location, and include space to house Kentucky State Police driver testing services.

He says the accelerated timeline expands access to more Kentuckians needing driver licensing services that require an in-person visit.

”Having one in Pike County is going to be a big advantage from economic development to convenience, so I’m really excited, and I also want to remind everyone else out there that you can renew through the internet, through mail and we have mobile units that can come to your communities as well,” said the Governor.

For years, circuit court clerks provided driver’s licenses and state identification card services in each county, but a majority of clerks decided to ask KYTC to take over issuing REAL IDs.

Legislation passed in 2020 that transitioned REAL ID services as well as other driver license and state ID services to KYTC.

Beshear says at least 31 regional offices will be open by the end of this year.

“On Team Kentucky, we’re working every day to make sure all government services offered are up to the standard our families deserve,” Gov. Beshear said. “Driver’s licenses aren’t just credentials. They’re keys. They unlock so many other doors, like making your voice heard in an election, being able to drive to school or work as you pursue your goals or being able to travel on a plane or visit a military base to see loved ones.”

Click here to see the current locations of Driver Licensing Regional Offices.

The governor also announced a $770,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to purchase equipment to lease to Appalachian Tank, Inc. (ATI).

ATI will be opening an aluminum tank production facility.

“That’s creating 56 new jobs here, and I don’t think they’re done,” said Gov. Beshear.

The CDBG funds, administered through the Department for Local Government, will be used to purchase tank machinery, including: a 20-foot shear, a 20-foot automated seam welder, a 20-foot tank roller, tank welding positioners as well as welding machines, torches, cutters, a compressor, water pump, water meter and water storage tank.

The machinery will be leased from City of Pikeville Economic & Industrial Development Authority to ATI at a rate of 2% for a 7-year term.

