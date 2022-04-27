Advertisement

Early voting underway in West Virginia

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Registered voters in West Virginia can now start casting early ballots for the May 10 Primary Election.

The period of early voting will last 10 days in West Virginia, from April 27 to May 7.

Voters may vote an early ballot at the county courthouse, an annex or a designated community voting location during normal business hours.

W.Va. polling places

Election day is May 10.

The deadline for hand-delivered absentee ballots to the clerk’s office is May 9.

“If you want to request an absentee ballot, that has to be done by May 4th,” said W.Va. Secretary of State Mac Warner. “It has to be in the clerks hands by then, not post marked by then. If you do have COVID or are taking care of someone with COVID, then we urge you to get that absentee ballot, that can be downloaded on our website.”

Secretary Warner says military, first responders, overseas citizens and disabled persons can utilize online voting.

For Primary Election sample ballots and polling places CLICK HERE.

