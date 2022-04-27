Advertisement

Fire damages mobile home on car dealer property

The mobile home served as the office for a car dealership
The mobile home served as the office for a car dealership(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire has heavily damaged a mobile home that was used as the office for a car dealership.

The fire started just after 4 Wednesday morning at the car dealership on James River Rd. in Chelyan.

No one was injured, but deputies say they received a call that a person was seen on the front porch around the time the fire started.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

