Fire damages mobile home on car dealer property
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire has heavily damaged a mobile home that was used as the office for a car dealership.
The fire started just after 4 Wednesday morning at the car dealership on James River Rd. in Chelyan.
No one was injured, but deputies say they received a call that a person was seen on the front porch around the time the fire started.
The fire’s cause is under investigation.
