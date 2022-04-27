Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Chilled air is back

Forecast on April 27, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From the 30s to near 90 degrees and back to the 30s - all in a week! The chill returned this Wednesday morning and was accompanied by areas of frost and fog. The afternoon stays cool with a gusty breeze, and another cold night is in store as temperatures get below freezing in spots. Temperatures do look to stay below average until the weekend when afternoons can finally get back to the 70s and mornings can get out of the 30s. However, this will be accompanied by increased chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday morning starts with temperatures in the 30s under a mostly clear sky. Fog is being seen, mainly in the southern river valleys. Meanwhile, frost has developed in some colder rural locations that have fallen close to freezing.

Wednesday afternoon sees sun mixed with scattered clouds. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees with a gusty northwest breeze.

Some clouds pass Wednesday night as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 30s. Freezing temperatures are most likely across northeastern parts of the region. Areas of frost are likely in the coldest spots with patchy fog in river valleys.

Thursday afternoon stays mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures still only able to get near 60 degrees. The breeze will be lighter.

On Friday, expect an increase in cloud cover with the chance for a couple light showers. However, much of the day stays dry as high temperatures rise to the mid 60s.

Saturday sees a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a couple more showers. Afternoon temperatures finally reach the 70-degree mark.

Sunday through Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 70s each afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshaun Jones, of Detroit, was arrested and charged with possession of Fentanyl.
Traffic stop ends in Fentanyl bust
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
PepsiCo opens multimillion dollar distribution facility
PepsiCo opens multimillion dollar distribution facility
“Other states have issued similar warnings about these illegal cannabis-infused edibles...
WVDA issues warning about illegal hemp, marijuana products
Jones appears in court June 10th, 2021 and is found in contempt of court by a Putnam County...
Putnam County man sentenced to prison on fraud charges

Latest News

Andy Chilian delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, April 27th, 2022.
Fall in Spring weather pattern
Andy Chilian delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, April 27th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
first warning forecast
First Warning Forecast | Cooler But Still Pleasant
first warning forecast
first warning forecast