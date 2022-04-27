First Warning Forecast | Chilled air is back

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From the 30s to near 90 degrees and back to the 30s - all in a week! The chill returned this Wednesday morning and was accompanied by areas of frost and fog. The afternoon stays cool with a gusty breeze, and another cold night is in store as temperatures get below freezing in spots. Temperatures do look to stay below average until the weekend when afternoons can finally get back to the 70s and mornings can get out of the 30s. However, this will be accompanied by increased chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday morning starts with temperatures in the 30s under a mostly clear sky. Fog is being seen, mainly in the southern river valleys. Meanwhile, frost has developed in some colder rural locations that have fallen close to freezing.

Wednesday afternoon sees sun mixed with scattered clouds. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees with a gusty northwest breeze.

Some clouds pass Wednesday night as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 30s. Freezing temperatures are most likely across northeastern parts of the region. Areas of frost are likely in the coldest spots with patchy fog in river valleys.

Thursday afternoon stays mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures still only able to get near 60 degrees. The breeze will be lighter.

On Friday, expect an increase in cloud cover with the chance for a couple light showers. However, much of the day stays dry as high temperatures rise to the mid 60s.

Saturday sees a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a couple more showers. Afternoon temperatures finally reach the 70-degree mark.

Sunday through Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 70s each afternoon.

