Juvenile charged after allegedly assaulting school bus driver

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile has been charged with battery on a school official after an incident on a school bus.

According to Charleston Police, the student struck the bus driver in the head multiple times with their school issued iPad.

The alleged assault happened on York Avenue after a disturbance on the bus between two students.

School bus video is being reviewed by police to determine if additional charges will be filed.

The investigation is still underway.

