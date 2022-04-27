Man arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with minor

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A call from a middle school to a sheriff’s office concerning the possible sexual assault of a juvenile lead to an arrest.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, once deputies arrived at the school the juvenile reported that she had been sexually assaulted. She reported that the sexual assaults occurred on several occasions.

At the time of the report, Scioto County Children Services responded to the victim’s home.

As a safety precaution, the sheriff says two juveniles were removed from the home.

Eian Robinson, 19, of Otway was brought in for questioning, which lead to his arrest, the sheriff says.

Robinson has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the 4th degree.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Special Victim Unit continued the investigation.

Robinson appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that will result in more charges being presented to the Scioto county Grand Jury on a later date.

