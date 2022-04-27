Man dies in house fire

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man died in a house fire Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. along Dogwood Lane.

Randy Smith lives nearby and says it’s typically a pretty quiet area, but he got an early wake up call on Tuesday.

“I just heard an explosion,” said Smith. “It was scary. I thought somebody let a bomb off.”

Smith said all he could see was smoke.

Mason Volunteer Fire Department Chief Howard Wood said when crews arrived on the scene, they battled heavy flames.

“Flames were shooting out of the windows,” Wood said. “It’s a whole different ball game when you got someone trapped, and you’re there looking for someone and then trying to put the fire out.”

The fire has been ruled as undetermined in cause by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, although smoking while on home oxygen may have contributed to the fire.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal said it’s unknown at the time if there were any working smoke alarms in the home.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.