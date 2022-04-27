Advertisement

Man from Virginia charged in West Virginia arson investigation

The fires happened at a home on Sprouse Lane in Harper’s Ferry.
The fires happened at a home on Sprouse Lane in Harper’s Ferry.(W.Va. Fire Marshal's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 21-year-old from Virginia has been arrested for allegedly setting fires at a home in Harper’s Ferry, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms.

Yossef Stephen Fenaoui, of Aldie, Va., was taken into custody with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, around noon on April 25.

Investigators determined Fenaoui set multiple fires over a two-day period between April 11 to April 12.

Fenaoui was charged with fourth-degree arson for attempting to burn the house on April 11 and one count of first-degree arson and one count of first-degree burglary for the breaking and entering of the home on April 12, according to the W.Va. State Fire Marshal.

WVSFMO investigators estimate the damage to the brand-new home to be around $267,000.

The home was purchased in February and is now a total loss.

Fenaoui is being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on a $10,000.00 cash or surety bond.

