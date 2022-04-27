Advertisement

Myrtle Beach flights paused for 2022 Summer season at Charleston airport

Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina have been scrubbed at West Virginia’s largest airport.

According to West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) officials, ‘Myrtle Beach service will not take place this Summer due to FAA, ATC and crew issues as part of a Spirit Airlines reduction in Summer schedules.’

Spirit Airlines did say flights will operate at CRW next Summer, airport officials added Wednesday.

CRW says it is currently working with Spirit on the potential of a daily Orlando service.

