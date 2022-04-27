Advertisement

Nearly a dozen fires reported in Gallia County over two weeks

The State Fire Marshal's Office in Ohio says nearly a dozen fires occurred over the last two weeks in and around the Greenfield Township area.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office in Ohio says nearly a dozen fires occurred over the last two weeks in and around the Greenfield Township area.(WSAZ)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating whether or not nearly a dozen fires in Gallia County are connected.

They’re working with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Division of Natural Resources.

The fires occurred over the last two weeks in and around the Greenfield Township area.

“When you’re talking about vacant properties and wildfires, a lot of those are caused by a human act whether intentional or unintentional ... however we believe a majority of these are intentionally set,” said Josh Hobbs, Chief of the Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau.

As officials investigate these fires, it’s important to stay alert.

“I would ask the public if they have seen anything that they consider suspicious or anything repetitive in the area of these fires-- if they would want to pass it along to the sheriff’s office or the State Fire Marshal’s Office, we would ask that they do that,” Hobbs said.

