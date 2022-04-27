Peddlers mall to open first location in W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kentucky-based chain of local flea markets is set to open its newest brick and mortar store in Huntington, West Virginia.

A soft opening is scheduled for Sunday, May, 1 at the new location at 800 14th Street West in Central City, in the former Big Lots.

The Grand Opening celebration is set for Saturday, June 4.

“We are eagerly anticipating our arrival into the Huntington community and excited to meet the antique and vintage lovers of West Virginia,’’ said Marketing Director, Taylor Logsdon.

Peddlers Mall specializes in vintage items, antiques, furniture, home decor, and new merchandise.

Peddlers Mall is now accepting vendors for this location.

The booth rates start at $145 for an 8 x 9 area plus an 8% sales fee. For details on how to become a vendor, visit www.buypeddlersmall.com or email huntington@buypeddlersmall.com

The Grand Opening Celebration on June 4th will include giveaways, food, music, discounts, and raffles.

