Police seeking public assistance in identifying robbery suspect

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this person.

According to a release from WVSP, the suspect entered the Speedway in Hurricane on Tuesday evening. He wearing a red zip-up sweatshirt and black jeans.

He then brandished a knife and demanded money from a cashier.

After receiving the money, the suspect left on foot towards Mt. Vernon Road.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 304-586-2000.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.