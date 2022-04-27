Advertisement

Police seeking public assistance in identifying robbery suspect

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this person.

According to a release from WVSP, the suspect entered the Speedway in Hurricane on Tuesday evening. He wearing a red zip-up sweatshirt and black jeans.

He then brandished a knife and demanded money from a cashier.

After receiving the money, the suspect left on foot towards Mt. Vernon Road.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 304-586-2000.

