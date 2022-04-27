Advertisement

School district cutting jobs as student enrollment decreases

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County School District employs roughly 3,500 full-time staff members and an additional 1,500 part-time.

Now the district is eliminating jobs because of a decrease in enrollment, and it’s affecting several different positions.

“Approximately 13 service positions,” Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams said. “so that would be like secretaries, cooks, custodians, things of that nature. And we had approximately 41 and a half professional positions, so teaching positions.”

Eliminating these roughly 50 positions is not something the district wants to do. However, Williams said the decrease in enrollment means they need to do this.

“We lost enrollment this year again, we were down, I want to say close to 400 students, and the state only funds us for the amount of students we have,” he said.

This is not the first time the district has seen a decrease in students. Dr. Williams said the 400 or so students lost this year is actually less than last year.

He added that 75% of the district’s expenses come from salaries, so when they aren’t getting as much funding and there are fewer students, they have to cut jobs.

“We can’t afford to go into a deficit,” Williams said. “We just can’t, and in order to stay solvent we need to make the cuts.”

According to the district, the jobs lost won’t focus on one particular school but will be spread out across the district.

