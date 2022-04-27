Scioto County EMS launches ‘stop, think, before you call’ campaign

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - Officials say emergency medical services are stretched thin due to the pandemic, lack of volunteers, paid professionals, and the over use of emergency services for non-emergency situations.

Many calls for service are taking extended periods of time to find personnel to respond.

County leaders fear this may result in the death of a critical patient.

Dr. William Angelos, medical director of Scioto County EMS says it’s something they see almost daily.

“We were finding that there were some people in the community that were using it for taxi services,” he said. “They were not appropriate for EMS transport. That affects your neighbor, those were the issues we were trying to encourage people, if you need 911, you call 911, just think, do I really need an ambulance for this situation or not?”

They are asking the public to help alleviate the crisis and “Stop Before You Call”.

Officials in Scioto County are warning the public of abuse of emergency medical services.

“There’s times that certain townships don’t have a crew to cover their EMS and we end up paging out the adjoining township to cover them, if they do cover it, that leaves their township without a service,” said Doug Buckle, 911 coordinator.

They want the public to think before they call a squad or ambulance for a twisted ankle, upset stomach, or other non-life threatening symptoms and only call when a person’s condition appears life threatening, or their condition could worsen and become life threatening, or moving a person could cause further harm or injury.

“People having heart attacks,” said Dr. Angelos. “Time is muscle. Getting them in and getting them to the Cath lab quickly is important, so that happens on a daily basis. People will wait too long to call EMS, by the time EMS gets there they are so critical they can’t be saved.”

Ohio law also dictates that an ambulance must take you to a hospital, not an urgent care facility.

