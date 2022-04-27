Advertisement

Sheriff | Man wanted, accused in burglary investigation

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with several daytime burglaries.

According to deputies, Roger Swann, 40, of Quail Creek Drive in Gallipolis took off following a pursuit that ended near the intersection of State Route 588 and Jackson Pike.

Swann was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie sweatshirt with a green undershirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information that could lead to Swann’s arrest is asked to contact 911.

