Sheriff | Man wanted, accused in burglary investigation

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with several daytime burglaries.

According to deputies, Roger Swann, 40, of Quail Creek Drive in Gallipolis took off following a pursuit that ended near the intersection of State Route 588 and Jackson Pike.

Swann was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie sweatshirt with a green undershirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information that could lead to Swann’s arrest is asked to contact 911.

