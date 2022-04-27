Still feeling like autumn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -When the afternoon breezes topped to 25 miles per hour on Wednesday a cool feeling was noted for sun worshipers. Surely warmer times with the aroma of sunblock are ahead most thought? Still here in Appalachia the arduous trip to a long breakout to warm and spring weather pattern is once again taking until May to lock in.

Tonight clear skies with diminished winds spell another chilled April sunrise. Dawn temperatures will dip into the 30s raising the specter of areas of frost away from town. There is even a freeze warning in effect in Central and Northern WV.

Thursday’s skies will once again be chock full of sunshine as highs struggle to get above 60. A north component to will help to keep the air much cooler than normal.

Friday will see a gathering cloud deck with showers approaching by late day. Rain showers are likely at night into Saturday as warmer winds prop temperatures into the 70s for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.