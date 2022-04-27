Advertisement

Top tips for returning to the office

Top tips for returning to the office
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As pandemic restrictions continue to be lifted around the country, more and more people are returning to their workplaces in some capacity.

While the office may look the same, things certainly feel different.

The associate professor of organization and management at Pepperdine Business School, Dr. Dana Sumpter, joined Susan on Studio 3 with some return to the office tips for employees and working moms.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PepsiCo opens multimillion dollar distribution facility
PepsiCo opens multimillion dollar distribution facility
Deshaun Jones, of Detroit, was arrested and charged with possession of Fentanyl.
Traffic stop ends in Fentanyl bust
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
One family welcomed a new bundle of joy in an unexpected way.
Baby born in bathroom of house in Huntington
“Other states have issued similar warnings about these illegal cannabis-infused edibles...
WVDA issues warning about illegal hemp, marijuana products

Latest News

Official drink of the Kentucky Derby
Official drink of the Kentucky Derby
Top vacation destinations
Top vacation destinations
Early voting
Early voting underway in West Virginia
Early voting
Early voting begins in West Virginia
Easy and affordable home upgrades
Easy and affordable home upgrades