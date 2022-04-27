Top vacation destinations

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For the last two years, some people have been locked in their home office dreaming of an escape. According to a new survey, lots of people are thinking the same things... sugar sand beaches, crystal blue water, amazing food -- all planned as stress-free as possible.

People are also looking to redefine what ‘remote working’ means.

Travel expert Dayvee Sutton joined Susan on Studio 3 with details and travel inspiration.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.