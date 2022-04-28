Advertisement

Country music superstar Garth Brooks joins Studio 3

Garth Brooks on Studio 3
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Country music superstar Garth Brooks joined the ladies of Studio 3 Thursday to discuss the new show he added to his stadium tour in Cincinnati but turns out Brooks and WSAZ’s Susan Nicholas have met once before.

Susan interviewed Brooks at Camden Park in Huntington, West Virginia back in 1989. At the time, Susan was just an intern at WSAZ and Brooks was about to perform at the amusement park.

After Taylor and Susan interviewed Brooks Thursday, Susan dug into the archives and posted proof of the encounter on her Facebook page.

Photos of Susan Nicholas interviewing country music superstar Garth Brooks back in 1989 at Camden Park.(WSAZ)
Photos of Susan Nicholas interviewing country music superstar Garth Brooks back in 1989 at Camden Park.(WSAZ)

Garth Brooks is adding another Cincinnati concert to his stadium tour.

Garth Brooks adds second concert in Cincinnati

Not only will his long-awaited Paul Brown Stadium show go down on Saturday, May 14, Garth is making a weekend out of it by performing on Friday, May 13, too.

These two concerts will be Garth’s first ones in Cincinnati in five years.

Garth was originally scheduled to play the city in May of 2020, before the show was canceled due to the pandemic.

So, whether you want to hear “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” or “Friends In Low Places,” you’ll have another night to hear his biggest hits.

