COVID-19 W.Va. | 4 additional deaths, 275 new cases reported

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 28, 2022, there are currently 799 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 4 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,855 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, and an 86-year old female from Kanawha County. These deaths range from February to April 2022, with one death occurring in September 2021.

Thursday, six of West Virginia’s 55 counties are color-coded yellow on the state’s County Alert System map. The rest of the map is green, indicating a low infection rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

Right now, 91 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 23 have been admitted to the ICU and 12 are on ventilators. There are four COVID-19 pediatric patients in the state. One has been admitted to the ICU and one child is on a ventilator.

According to DHHR data, there have been 14,832 confirmed cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant and 4,583 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

493,318 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

As of Thursday, 66 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus. 452,861 West Virginians are received a booster dose.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (8), Berkeley (70), Boone (11), Braxton (2), Brooke (10), Cabell (33), Calhoun (13), Clay (0), Doddridge (2), Fayette (19), Gilmer (3), Grant (4), Greenbrier (32), Hampshire (12), Hancock (10), Hardy (3), Harrison (22), Jackson (2), Jefferson (29), Kanawha (75), Lewis (1), Lincoln (12), Logan (27), Marion (28), Marshall (20), Mason (7), McDowell (9), Mercer (12), Mineral (6), Mingo (2), Monongalia (42), Monroe (10), Morgan (11), Nicholas (10), Ohio (45), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (21), Preston (12), Putnam (32), Raleigh (63), Randolph (12), Ritchie (2), Roane (3), Summers (0), Taylor (3), Tucker (0), Tyler (0), Upshur (11), Wayne (5), Webster (0), Wetzel (8), Wirt (5), Wood (12), Wyoming (5). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

