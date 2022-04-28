Dirty Birds win in dramatic fashion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Dirty Birds avenged their first loss of the year Tuesday with a dramatic walk off win on Wednesday night. They defeated the Long Island Ducks by a final of 6-5 on a home run from Nick Longhi. They are now 5-1 this season in the Atlantic League and play the final game of their seven game homestand Thursday morning. First pitch is at 10:35 a.m.

Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports Wednesday night.

