Dirty Birds win in dramatic fashion

By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Dirty Birds avenged their first loss of the year Tuesday with a dramatic walk off win on Wednesday night. They defeated the Long Island Ducks by a final of 6-5 on a home run from Nick Longhi. They are now 5-1 this season in the Atlantic League and play the final game of their seven game homestand Thursday morning. First pitch is at 10:35 a.m.

Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports Wednesday night.

