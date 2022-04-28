Former local state champion to play in PGA Championship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Jared Jones grew up playing golf courses from the old Deer Creek course in Barboursville to Guyan Golf & Country Club. Coming up later in May, he’ll tee it up at famous Southern Hills in Tulsa, in his first ever major championship golf tournament.

Jones finished tied for 2nd in the PGA Club Pro Championship in Austin Texas and that qualifies him for the PGA Championship in Tulsa Oklahoma May 19-22nd.

Jones is the head professional at River Oaks Country Club in Houston and is ecstatic about getting his major championship opportunity. He shot 5 under par and birdied the 18th hole to cap off a dream week.

Jones will play a couple of practice rounds at Southern Hills before he tees it up on Thursday the 19th.

“I keep telling myself just take in the experience, it’s going to be a fun week,” Jones said. “It’s going to be a really neat atmosphere.”

