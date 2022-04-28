Friday weather a step up in temperature

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The chill of recent mornings (lows in the 30s even frost in spots) is about to let loose its grip on our region. One last chilly night will see temperatures fall into the 30s points east and 40s in Ohio and Kentucky overnight. While the actual temperature for the early school bell will be in the 40s, a turn in the wind to an east and southeast direction will sponsor the outgoing chill and incoming warmth.

Friday’s skies will vary with a partly cloudy and hazy atmosphere unfolding. Afternoon highs will crest in the mid and upper 60s with a light wind.

Pre-dawn Saturday rain showers will be arriving from the west so early morning events like 5Ks and little league/youth soccer games can be rained upon (if not rained out).

Now while Saturday and Sunday will feature showers at times, plenty of dry hours will make for some good time for outdoor fun.

Looking ahead to next week warm and humid weather will greet the trip back to work and school as highs shoot for 80 degrees. Tuesday looks to see some new spring showers and thunderstorms.

