Man accused of attacking Charleston officer pleads guilty

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday morning of attempting to disarm an officer as well as battery on an officer, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges against Anthony Gamble stem from a violent incident in July of 2020 that was caught on camera.

Gamble is accused of attacking a Charleston police officer that arrived at the Greyhound Bus station on Reynolds Street following complaints of a man throwing rocks at a bus.

The Charleston Police Department released body cam video of the violent encounter between the officer and Gamble.

In the video, you can hear Officer McCoy screaming and yelling into her radio that Gamble was trying to take her gun.

The officer ended up on the ground with Gamble on top of her but within minutes, other officers arrived to assist. Gamble will be sentenced June 2, the prosecutor’s office confirms.

