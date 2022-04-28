Advertisement

Man accused in domestic incident located by aviation team crawling in woods

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio WSAZ) - A domestic situation in Vinton County ended in an arrest following a pursuit and search by law enforcement.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a domestic disturbance that involved threats being made with a firearm.

The office reports when deputies arrived at Lockerplant Road, Douglas Thompson, 26, of McArthur took off.

Following a short pursuit, deputies say Thompson headed into a wooded location.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation was called for assistance.

Deputies report the suspect was located by pilots crawling back toward the home where the original incident took place.

Thompson was arrested and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

The case will be sent to the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

