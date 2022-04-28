Mystery Hepatitis cases in children now in the U.S.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A new illness in children is beginning to spread around the world.

It’s a strain of hepatitis affecting children as young as one month old, all the way to kids 16 years old, and it has health officials issuing warnings.

It has the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing a Health Advisory to health providers about a cluster of children who have a hepatitis and adenovirus infection.

Right now, there 169 cases around the globe of a mystery hepatitis where one child has died and 17 have needed liver transplants.

Officials say the cases are unusual because the viruses that typically cause hepatitis have been ruled out.

However, in 40 percent of worldwide cases, they’ve identified adenovirus, which historically isn’t dangerous.

“For that fact, it’s pretty serious business,” said Dr. Margaret Ng-Caldaon. “Most of the regular hepatitis [cases] we get, kids get sick, but they don’t get into the critical life threatening situation.”

Across the U.S., there are currently 14 cases of this unknown hepatitis.

Dr. Ng is a pediatrician at Coal Grove Pediatrics in Ohio and says hepatitis itself is an inflammation of the liver.

“The job of the liver is to detoxify, it cleans out all the poison of the body,” Dr. Ng said. “When the liver swells up, you can’t detoxify the poison of the body, so you get poisoned. So that’s where the seriousness comes from.”

The mystery strain of hepatitis was first spotted in the U.S. back in November of last year when five kids went to the hospital with significant liver injuries.

Three of them had acute liver failure. All five tested positive for adenovirus, tested negative for COVID, and were all previously very healthy.

The World Health Organization says the vast majority of affected children did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine , therefore, they don’t believe it has anything to do with side effects from the shot.

Dr. Ng doesn’t think parents need to be too worried, but she says it’s good to be educated.

“Strict hand washing whether you’re outside of the house or school or at home,” Dr. Ng told WSAZ. “Let’s go back to the basics so this will avoid the spread of these food-borne illnesses.”

WSAZ asked Dr. Ng. what symptoms parents should be looking for.

“Fever, and then not eating well, no energy, vomiting, your skin turning yellow,” Dr. Ng said. “And your pee looks like Coca Cola. Dark red or dark brown. When you have these kinds of symptoms, you have to see your doctor right away. Don’t blow it off.

The CDC is recommending clinicians to consider adenovirus testing in kids who have hepatitis, and is asking them to report any suspected case of this hepatitis of unknown origin.

Adenovirus can spread through personal contact -- with doctors saying hand washing is crucial.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.