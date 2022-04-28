Advertisement

Police: Customer arrested after stabbing Jimmy John’s employee over sandwich order

Police in North Carolina say Demetris Holeman, 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly...
Police in North Carolina say Demetris Holeman, 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.(High Point Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a stabbing that occurred earlier this week at a local fast-food restaurant.

The High Point Police Department said officers were called to a Jimmy John’s location on Main Street Monday night with reports of an employee who was stabbed.

Police said customer Demetris Holeman, 45, came to the store to complain about her order that evening. She then threw several items at an employee and stabbed her with an edged weapon.

According to police, workers told them that Holeman was known to staff and had previously been refused service.

Authorities said the 16-year-old female employee was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment.

High Point police said Holeman was later arrested at her home and is facing charges that include assault with a deadly weapon and injury to real property for the damages to the store.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PepsiCo opens multimillion dollar distribution facility
PepsiCo opens multimillion dollar distribution facility
Deshaun Jones, of Detroit, was arrested and charged with possession of Fentanyl.
Traffic stop ends in Fentanyl bust
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns
One family welcomed a new bundle of joy in an unexpected way.
Baby born in bathroom of house in Huntington
Peddlers Mall is now accepting vendors for this location.
Peddlers mall to open first location in W.Va.

Latest News

The Hastings Police Department in Nebraska recognized one of its own officers for their...
Life-Saving Award: Officer recognized for saving teen suffering cardiac arrest at school
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
Baby formula shortage affecting parents
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
Former local state champion to play in PGA Championship
Former local state champion to play in PGA Championship